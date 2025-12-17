HCSO Launches New Medication-Assisted Treatment Program At The County Jail

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett is proud to announce the launch of a new Medication-Assisted Treatment Program at the County Jail & Detention Center.

This joint initiative follows more than two years of collaborative planning between the Sheriff’s Office and key partners, including Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, Quality Correctional Health Care (QCHC), the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, Hamilton County’s Economic & Community Development Office (ECD), and the McNabb Center.

The program is funded through a $1.2 million Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP) grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA). It provides FDA-approved medications combined with counseling and behavioral therapies, offering a holistic approach to treating inmates with substance use disorders.

Research demonstrates that MAT programs reduce drug use and overdose events while promoting recovery. Within the criminal justice system, such programs have also been shown to lower rates of criminal activity, arrests, probation violations, and reincarceration. Sheriffs and judges implementing MAT programs report fewer individuals cycling through local jails and higher retention rates in treatment courts.

The program will be administered in coordination with QCHC and the McNabb Center, ensuring comprehensive medical care and therapeutic support.

“With the rising number of individuals entering our jails struggling with opioid addiction and mental health challenges, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing innovative approaches to enhance the health and safety of those in our custody. This includes developing programs that address these disorders, support recovery, and provide meaningful treatment options,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

"This initiative is the direct result of our strong partnerships with County Mayor Wamp and his ECD staff, District Attorney Coty Wamp, Quality Corrections Healthcare, and the McNabb Center. Our goal remains to lead the way in equipping inmates with the tools and resources necessary to reintegrate into society and support their families as law-abiding, productive members of society,” he added.

“Hamilton County is taking a bold step to change lives and strengthen our community by introducing medication-assisted treatment at the jail,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “We’ve seen the difference this approach has made in other parts of the state, and this initiative goes hand in hand with our commitment to deploy opioid abatement funds in innovative ways that deliver proven solutions and give people a real chance at recovery.”

"Criminal justice should be more than punitive. We should seize every opportunity we have to rehabilitate offenders so that they can make their way out of the system and lead productive lives," noted Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. "MAT programs are an effective first step in the life of an offender who is willing to accept help with addiction. My hope is that the county's investment in this MAT program shows those who may benefit from the program that we are rooting for them and we want to help."

“The McNabb Center is proud to provide co-occurring clinical services in the Hamilton County Jail’s MAT Program. Our team will offer group and individual therapy, peer support, and connect participants to life-changing resources,” said Gayle Lodato, Regional Vice President of the McNabb Center. "As the first MAT pod in Tennessee, this partnership showcases Mayor Wamp and Sheriff Garrett’s leadership and dedication to meeting community needs and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic.”