HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Multiple Arrests

During a narcotics investigation, information was developed that led detectives to Cedrick Williams, an inmate at the Hamilton County Jail who was suspected of orchestrating efforts to smuggle illegal narcotics into the facility.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified three additional individuals—Richard Williams, Andre Hughley, and Markell Ash—as co-conspirators. Evidence suggests that the group used the inmate telephone system to coordinate the introduction of illegal substances into the jail.

During the investigation, detectives would later identify how the suspects planned to introduce the drugs into the facility and detectives, alongside corrections deputies, were able to intercept the contraband as it was attempted to be introduced within the facility.

On Friday, June 20, 2025, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections deputies recovered multiple illegal drugs including Methamphetamine and Synthetic Cannabinoids and two cell phones from Hughley after turning himself in for a 48-hour DUI sentence. Inmate Cedrick Williams’ cell was also searched and Synthetic Cannabinoids were recovered.

On June 24, 2025, while executing an arrest warrant on Markell Ash, he was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic Cannabinoids, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged with the following:

Inmate Cedrick Williams:

Criminal Conspiracy

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Possession of Drugs for Resale

Markell Ash:

Criminal Conspiracy

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Schedule 2 Drug Violation

Richard Williams:

Criminal Conspiracy

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Andre Hughley:

Criminal Conspiracy

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids

No additional details are available at this time.