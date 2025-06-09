HCSO Narcotics Investigation Recovers Fentanyl, Currency, Firearms

On June 4, 2025, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 4634 Ruby Red Drive with Lavon Watkins (Born 1997) being the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Watkins was taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence yielded the following items:
- 104 Grams (0.2 pounds) of Fentanyl valued at approximately $12,000
- $3,204 in U.S. Currency
- Mini Draco rifle (7/62x39)
- Smith and Wesson M & P (.380) pistol
- Glock 26 (9 mm) pistol
- Multiple drug paraphernalia items
Lavon Watkins was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with the following:
- Possession of Fentanyl for Resale
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Weapon During a Felony
- Reckless Endangerment of a Child
The Department of Child Services was notified due to children being in the home and in proximity of Fentanyl.
Further charges may be filed against Watkins in relation to this case.