HCSO Narcotics Investigation Recovers Fentanyl, Currency, Firearms

On June 4, 2025, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 4634 Ruby Red Drive with Lavon Watkins (Born 1997) being the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Watkins was taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence yielded the following items:

104 Grams (0.2 pounds) of Fentanyl valued at approximately $12,000

$3,204 in U.S. Currency

Mini Draco rifle (7/62x39)

Smith and Wesson M & P (.380) pistol

Glock 26 (9 mm) pistol

Multiple drug paraphernalia items

Lavon Watkins was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with the following:

Possession of Fentanyl for Resale

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Weapon During a Felony

Reckless Endangerment of a Child

The Department of Child Services was notified due to children being in the home and in proximity of Fentanyl.

Further charges may be filed against Watkins in relation to this case.