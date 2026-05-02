HCSO Narcotics Unit Seizes Large Amount Of Illegal Drugs, Two Arrested

Recently, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

As a result of this stop, deputies recovered approximately:

5.8 ounces of fentanyl

2 ounces of methamphetamine

The driver and passenger, identified as Garry Brown and Justin Binford, were both taken into custody and booked on narcotics charges.

A subsequent investigation was then initiated and conducted in coordination with HCSO Narcotics and Special Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), which resulted in the execution of multiple search warrants.

This resulted in the additional seizure of:

15.4 ounces of fentanyl

3 pounds of methamphetamine

2.9 ounces of K2 (synthetic cannabinoid), packaged for introduction into a correctional facility

9.2 ounces of marijuana

34 oxycodone pills

Approximately 7 kilograms of the cutting agent mannitol

23 pounds of acetone

A kilo press

The estimated street value of the drugs is estimated at $193,295.

“I want this drug seizure to be a clear message from me to those who choose to sell this poison in and around our county. Just like these individuals found out, the next knock on your door may not be your customer; it very well could be my Narcotics Unit or SWAT Team executing a search warrant. Remember, the sheriff’s office still makes house calls, and we are coming for you,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

This information is preliminary and subject to change.