HCSO Patrol Deputies Involved In Pursuit Of Suspect With Warrants

On Monday, June 22nd around 9:30 A.M., HCSO deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Hixson Pike and Thrasher Pike.

After locating the vehicle, deputies made contact with the driver, who then fled, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit ended at the Redoubt Soccer Complex, where deputies apprehended the suspect and took him into custody, transporting him to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

Antonio Pickett was found to have active warrants and is now facing additional charges:

Active Warrants:

Reckless Endangerment

Theft of Property

Auto Burglary

Evading Arrest

New Charges:

Evading Arrest

Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, and Arrest

Reckless Driving

Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License

Vandalism

Possession of a Controlled Substance for Distribution (x2)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Additional traffic charges are pending.

This information is preliminary and subject to change.