HCSO Recovers Stolen Vehicle Following Pursuit, Driver Arrested

On January 24, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., HCSO deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle taken from the parking lot of the O’Reilly Auto Parts located on Highway 153.

The stolen vehicle, a white Lexus SUV, was observed traveling northbound on Highway 153.

After a brief pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch near the Highway 27 ramp at Highway 153.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and established a perimeter, including the HCSO, the Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County UAS Team, Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, TWRA, Soddy-Daisy Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The HCSO K-9 Unit also assisted.

Following a short foot pursuit, HCSO deputies, with drone assistance from the Hamilton County UAS Team, located and apprehended the suspect in a nearby wooded area.

The suspect was identified as Megan Kathleen Casteel, also known as Megan Kathleen Johnson. She was found to have active Burglary warrants out of Walker County, Georgia, as well as Failure-to-Appear warrants for traffic offenses.

Johnson faces the following charges in Hamilton County:

Felony Evading

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Driving

Multiple Traffic-Related Offenses

This incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending. No further information is available at this time.