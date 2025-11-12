HCSO Responds To Disorder With Weapon & Burn Victim

Early Tuesday morning, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident at the 1800 block of Clift Eldridge Road involving a suspect who allegedly had set their grandmother on fire and attempted to flee the scene.

The suspect was detained at gunpoint by another individual until deputies arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.

The victim was transported via Lifeforce helicopter to a medical facility for evaluation and treatment of their burns.

Dallas Bay Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS, and HCSO CID also responded to the scene.

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Assault

Theft of Property

Failure to Appear

McDaniel also has active warrants out of Walker County. Additional warrants will be sought for the following:

Speeding

Felony Evading

Reckless Driving

Stop Sign Violation

HCSO officials also want to thank Georgia State Patrol, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Oglethorpe Police for their assistance.