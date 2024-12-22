HCSO Responds To Fatal Crash On Birchwood Pike

On Saturday, December 21, 2024, at approximately 4:30 pm, Patrol deputies were dispatched to the 10300 block of Birchwood Pike for the report of a crash with unknown injuries.

Upon arrival, a single occupant was located entrapped in a vehicle. The victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle, traveling north on Birchwood Pike, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The investigation also revealed speed could be a potential factor in the cause of the crash.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next-of-kin.

The HCSO would like to thank the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, and Volunteer Electric for their assistance and response to this incident.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.