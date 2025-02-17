HCSO Responds To School Threat Against Brainerd High, Firearm Recovered

On February 14, 2025, at approximately 9:00 am, the staff at Brainerd High School received a threat of mass violence via a phone call.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (and the Chattanooga Police Department SRO) assigned to Brainerd High School began an immediate investigation into the threat.

During the course of the investigation, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack. The student was then placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.

At this time, the investigation regarding the threat and the recovered firearm remains active.

The student that had the firearm is being charged with:

Possession of a Weapon on School Property

"I want to commend the quick actions and teamwork of both the HCSO School Resource Deputy (SRD) and the Chattanooga Police Department School Resource Officer assigned to Brainerd High School. Together, they work as a team to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and facility. Their swift response to today’s threat, along with the recovery of a loaded firearm, helped prevent a potentially tragic incident. Our School Resource Deputy Unit remains the most vital resource focused on safeguarding our school campuses and protecting our community’s most valuable asset—our children,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further information is available.