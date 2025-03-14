HCSO Responds To I-75 Vehicle Fire, Distracted Driving Causes Second Crash

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 5:10 am, deputies responded to a vehicle fire at the scenic overlook located in the 15000 block of I-75 South.

The incident involved a truck towing a car carrier, which had pulled into the overlook after noticing smoke coming from the vehicle.

While the driver was inspecting the truck for the source of the smoke, the vehicle rolled forward, striking a parked semi-trailer. The fire quickly spread from the truck to the semi-trailer, engulfing both vehicles.

The investigation further revealed that one southbound motorist was distracted by the scene and collided with another vehicle. The impact caused the second vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a parked 18-wheeler at the scenic overlook. Both drivers sustained injuries, with one being transported to a local hospital for medical review.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the crash, while the HCSO is handling the fire investigation. To facilitate access for emergency responders, both southbound lanes of I-75 were briefly closed, however all lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m.

Important Safety Reminder: The additional accident that occurred as motorists drove by underscores the dangers of distracted driving, showing how incidents can happen when drivers divert their attention from the road. Activities like texting, talking on the phone, using in-car entertainment systems, or even focusing on incidents off the roadway can impair a driver’s concentration and make them less aware of their surroundings.

Distracted driving significantly increase the likelihood of accidents and potential harm to everyone involved.