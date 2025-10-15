HCSO Seizes Firearms, Drugs, Explosives From Ooltewah Search Warrant

On October 2, 2025, Hamilton County detectives executed a narcotics search warrant in the 9000 block of Pleasant Lane in Ooltewah, leading to the recovery of multiple items including the following:

41 firearms, including a stolen and modified fully automatic handgun, (3) suppressors, (1) personally manufactured lower machine gun, and (3) short-barreled rifle uppers

Items used to produce illegal firearms

Explosives including an improvised grenade, (2) suspected cannon balls, and (1) empty 37mm projectile

Illegal drugs

Arrest warrants were obtained for Pamela McCord and Matthew Kendrick as a result of this investigation.

McCord faces the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Marijuana

Kendrick faces the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (x5)

Theft of Property

Possession of Methamphetamine

The HCSO would like to thank their partners in the Chattanooga field offices for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and the Chattanooga Police Department Bomb Squad.