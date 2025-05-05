HCSO SWAT Unit Responds To Assault On Charbell Street

On May 2, 2025, at 10:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to 6580 block of Charbell Street to investigate a domestic incident.

Upon arriving on scene, it was determined that the suspect, Zachariah Legate, had committed Aggravated Assault against the victim. It was also determined Legate had thrown rocks at the victim’s car and struck the victim’s dog with a rake.

Additionally, active warrants were confirmed for Legate, including two counts of Harassment and a Failure to Appear in Court.

Zachariah barricaded himself inside the residence, refused to come out, and made several threatening statements towards responding deputies. As a result, HCSO SWAT was notified and responded to the scene.

After an additional warrant was obtained, SWAT entered the residence and took Legate into custody. He resisted arrest and declined to allow the staged EMS crew at the scene to evaluate him. Zachariah was then transported to a local medical facility for review.

Following the investigation, in addition to his outstanding warrants, Legate will be charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Simple Assault

Cruelty to Animals

Evading Arrest

Resisting Arrest

Assault on a 1st Responder

As this pertains to an ongoing investigation, no further details are available.