HCSO SWAT Unit Successfully Apprehends Aggravated Assault Suspect

On the evening of July 20, 2026, the Soddy-Daisy Police Department requested the help of HCSO deputies after an aggravated assault suspect refused to exit a residence at the 8400 block of Springfield Road.

The Soddy-Daisy Police Department believed the suspect, Jerry Eustice Jr., to be armed, and Eustice has a history of violent behavior.

The HCSO SWAT Unit responded to the scene, securing the area to protect the neighbors and successfully taking Eustice into custody. He was turned over to the Soddy-Daisy Police Department for further investigation.

This reflects the mission of the HCSO SWAT Unit: to preserve life during high-risk situations through specialized training, equipment, and tactics.

All questions regarding the aggravated assault investigation or criminal charges should be directed to the Soddy-Daisy Police Department.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.