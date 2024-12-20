HCSO Utilizes Drone to Locate Missing Suicidal Individual

On the evening of Thursday, December 19, 2024, at approximately 6:40 PM, deputies responded to a request for assistance from Tennessee State Park Rangers in locating a suicidal individual.

The incident occurred near the Wolftever Boat Ramp, where the individual was reported to have entered a wooded area approximately 45 minutes before the deputies arrived.

Upon arrival, deputies quickly deployed a drone equipped with thermal imaging technology. Within minutes, the drone identified a heat signature approximately 15 feet inside the tree line. Deputies immediately notified Park Rangers and provided precise guidance to the location of the heat signature.

The individual was located and safely recovered thanks to the swift collaboration between the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee State Park Rangers.

By supporting our local law enforcement partners and utilizing state-of-the-art technology in our operations, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to leading the way in delivering the best law enforcement services available to the citizens of Hamilton County.