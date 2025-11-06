Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested After Striking School Bus, Another Vehicle

Early Wednesday morning, the Chattanooga Police Department and Hamilton County deputies were dispatched to a vehicle wreck with injuries involving a school bus transporting students at the 6500 block of Middle Valley Road.

Upon arrival, it was determined to have occurred outside the Chattanooga Police Department’s jurisdiction, and deputies took over the investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a red Honda Civic crossed over the double yellow lane divider attempting to pass another vehicle, striking the bus nearly head-on. The vehicle the driver was attempting to pass was also struck.

The driver is identified as Ethan Vela. Vela initially left the scene but later returned. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center and is charged with the following:

Driving Without a License

Leaving the Scene of An Accident Resulting in Injury

Reckless Driving

Improper Passing

These details are preliminary and subject to change.