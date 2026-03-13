Man Arrested By HCSO Investigators For Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

On the morning of March 12, 2026, HCSO Criminal Investigations Unit detectives completed an extensive investigation after receiving a report of suspected child sexual abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The suspect, identified as Colton Bonine, was found in a Hixson apartment during the execution of a search warrant.

Bonine was transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center and is charged with the following:

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

This investigation exemplifies the HCSO’s commitment to ensuring the safety of our county’s youngest residents.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.