Missing Juveniles Located With Assistance Of TBI & Metro Nashville Police

During the early morning hours of January 19th, two female juveniles were reported missing from a residence in the Soddy Daisy area.

During the investigation, it was determined that the girls had been in communication with an adult male from Nashville via social media. It appeared the girls had left the residence early this morning and met the male suspect nearby.

As the investigation continued, HCSO detectives identified the male and located the potential whereabouts of the girls. With this information, the HCSO requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) to help locate the juveniles.

MNPD officers responded to the identified location and found the girls, thankfully unharmed, accompanied by two adult males. The officers took custody of the girls and later released them to their parents. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending for the two adult male suspects.

The HCSO would like to thank the TBI and MNPD for their support and assistance in resolving this case.

As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further information is available.