Motorcyclist Arrested Following High-Speed Pursuit On Highway 58

On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at approximately 3:15 pm, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a motorcycle driving recklessly in the 7800 block of Highway 58.

The Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver began to evade, initiating a pursuit.

The motorcyclist continued northbound on Highway 58 exceeding 100 mph. The pursuit continued onto Birchwood Pike, where the driver dropped the motorcycle near Condra Drive.

The driver, identified as Derrick Wayne Bettis, was taken into custody.

Just prior to the deputy making contact with the driver, Bettis was observed throwing a firearm into the nearby woods, where deputies later recovered it.

Bettis was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he is being charged with the following: