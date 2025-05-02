Multi-Agency Pursuit Originating In Rhea County Concluded In Hamilton County

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, at approximately 9:00 am, HCSO personnel were notified the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office was engaged in a pursuit involving a black Dodge Durango on Highway 60.

The pursuit entered Hamilton County on Highway 60 where Hamilton County Deputies joined in the pursuit to assist the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout the pursuit the suspect, later identified as Cornell D. Wilson (Born 1986), struck multiple vehicles and sideswiped a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, causing minor damage.

Just prior to reaching the interchange of I-75 and Highway 153, the suspect vehicle collided with a FedEx truck and came to a stop against the median barrier, rendering the vehicle inoperable. The suspect then fled on foot, prompting a brief foot pursuit. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to deploy a taser, however, the suspect struck the deputy in the head with a closed fist. The suspect was then subdued, taken to the ground and into custody.

Wilson was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment for what are believed to be minor injuries. He is currently facing charges from the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“Today’s incident underscores the shared commitment by all law enforcement agencies to apprehending criminals in and around Hamilton County. Let me be clear: Don’t make the stupid decision to attempt to flee from law enforcement—especially not into Hamilton County—and never attempt to assault one of my deputies because we are fully committed to apprehending you and holding you accountable, once again, for your stupid decisions and actions,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is charging Cornell D. Wilson with the following offenses:

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Resisting Arrest

Additional charges are under consideration as this investigation remains ongoing.