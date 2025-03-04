Additional Charges Filed In Connection To February SWAT Standoff In Sale Creek

Sheriff Austin Garrett has announced additional charges have been filed in connection to the SWAT Standoff in Sale Creek that occurred on February 21, 2025.

Kenneth Lee Kizzar and Julia Ann Kizzar have each been charged with eleven felonies related to the criminal investigation and search warrant following the eight-hour SWAT standoff that occurred on February 21, 2025. In addition to the aforementioned new charges, Kenneth Lee Kizzar was previously charged with Accessory After the Fact on February 24th.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Robert Drayton Bowen has now also been charged with nineteen additional felony charges for his involvement in the February 21st incident.

Following the standoff and the subsequent arrest of Robert Bowen, detectives from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit conducted a search of the Kizzars’ residence. During the search, authorities seized a total of 10 firearms, approximately 40 grams (2.5 ounces) of marijuana, a suppressor in violation of federal law, a substantial amount of ammunition, and Tannerite (a chemical compound used to create exploding targets) at the property located at 15420 Dayton Pike in Sale Creek.

The firearms, which were found throughout the residence, along with two ounces of marijuana discovered in the Kizzars’ master bedroom closet, led to criminal charges being filed against the property owners and primary residents of the home. The investigation revealed that these items were connected to the ongoing criminal activity.

Kenneth Lee Kizzar and Julia Ann Kizzar have both been charged with the following:

(1) Charge of Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance for Resale

(10) Charges of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Dangerous Felony (Although Kizzar is not a convicted felon, these charges arise from the illegal narcotics located at the residence)

The following new criminal charges were filed on Robert Drayton Bowen:

(8) Additional Charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm while Convicted of a Felony Crime of Violence

(10) Charges of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Dangerous Felony

Charge of Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana) for Resale

Prior to the search, the HCSO Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) had received a tip regarding suspected narcotics sales occurring at this residence.

This case remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.