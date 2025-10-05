Police Seeking Community's Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in two related bank incidents that occurred late Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. on October 4, 2025, a bank robbery occurred at Truist Bank, followed by an attempted robbery at First Horizon Bank, both located in Hixson, Tennessee.

At each location, the suspect entered the bank and presented a note to the teller. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash from one bank but left the other without any money.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'10" tall, wearing a camouflage hoodie, khaki pants, sunglasses, and black shoes at the time of the incidents.

A security camera image of the suspect is attached.

Anyone with information about the suspect or these incidents is asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.