Recent Snowfall Helps HCSO With Arrest Of Wanted Fugitive From Georgia

On Sunday, January 12, 2025, at approximately 8:00 am, deputies received an anonymous tip stating fugitive Brandon Frady could be found at a residence near the 2600 block of Banks Road.

Frady was wanted in Catoosa County, Georgia, for Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Criminal Trespass, and two counts of Cruelty to Children.

As deputies were checking the residence, Frady was observed walking towards East Brainerd Road on Banks Road. When deputies arrived at where he was last seen, Frady was gone.

Additional deputies responded and established a perimeter and personnel with the Collegedale Police Department responded with a K-9 Unit.

Deputies located fresh tracks left in snow behind the Quick Mart at 9117 East Brainerd Road which they followed across a creek and up a steep ridge until they spotted Frady hiding in the brush behind a fallen tree.

Frady was arrested without incident and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he was charged with Evading Arrest. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the arrest, and Frady will be extradited to Georgia once the new charge is resolved.

The HCSO would like to thank the Collegedale Police Department for their assistance and support with this apprehension.

No further details are available.