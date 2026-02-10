Reckless Driver Arrested After Lee Highway Pursuit By HCSO Deputies

On February 8, 2026, at approximately 8 p.m., deputies were notified of a BOLO for a silver SUV reported to be driving recklessly on Lee Highway coming from Bradley County, swerving and forcing other motorists off the roadway.

A short time later, dispatchers reported that a vehicle matching the description had been involved in a crash near the intersection of Lee Highway and Edgemon Road in Collegedale. Deputies responded to the scene in the 10100 block of Lee Highway, where the driver fled upon their arrival, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect continued to drive recklessly southbound on Lee Highway. In the 9300 block of Lee Highway, the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of another vehicle and then attempted to continue to evade. The pursuit was concluded when deputies utilized a legal intervention to successfully disable the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Sterling Patterson, was taken into custody. Patterson was found to be driving on a revoked license and is being charged with the following:

Evading Arrest

Driving Under the Influence

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Driving

Driving on a Revoked License

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Speeding

Failure to Render Aid

Driving Left of Center

Driver to Exercise Due Care

Regarding last night’s pursuit, Sheriff Austin Garrett stated, “Apparently, this driver did not heed my safety message leading up to the Super Bowl and should’ve been in an Uber or with a designated driver. Word of advice: Don’t ever drink and drive, and don’t ever run from this Sheriff’s Office. We don’t tolerate lawlessness in this county.”

No further details are available at this time.