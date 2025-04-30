Sheriff Garrett Provides Update Regarding April Cyber Ransomware Incident

Sheriff Austin Garrett has provided an update on the recent cyber-ransomware event that occurred on the morning of April 14, 2025.

“Since the incident occurred, the HCSO has been working methodically and diligently alongside an external cyber defense firm to preserve and examine this cyber-ransomware event and systematically restore service to all internal and external systems," Sheriff Garrett said in a statement to the media on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, all public accessible programs are operational and the HCSO Information Technology personnel are working to restore the remaining few internal software systems which are expected to be operational later this week.

"As your Sheriff, I remain committed to the transparency of this office and its service to you, and I will be providing further information and additional details about this event later this week,” Sheriff Garrett added.

At this time, no additional details are available.