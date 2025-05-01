Sheriff's Deputies Involved In High Speed Pursuit, Suspect Arrested

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at approximately 8:20 AM, a detective with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Warrants Unit observed a Black Chevrolet Sedan traveling northbound on Highway 153 from Interstate 75 at high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic.

The detective conducted a traffic stop near the Shepherd Road exit and made contact with the driver who was later identified as Tyler Blackwell (29 years of age). Initially Blackwell gave a false name and could not produce a driver’s license. When the detective approached the vehicle to confront him about the false identity, the suspect took off initiating a pursuit.

Throughout the pursuit, Blackwell drove recklessly across several roadways and crashed into a civilian vehicle while trying to evade capture.

Deputies successfully boxed Blackwell’s vehicle in near the 7700 block of Holiday Hills Drive at which time the suspect intentionally rammed two HCSO vehicles effectively disabling his car. He then exited his vehicle and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Hamilton County EMS was called to the scene to evaluate one HCSO detective who was involved in the crash and the suspect. Thankfully, no HCSO personnel sustained any serious injuries in this incident.

Blackwell was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he is currently awaiting booking. No mugshot is currently available. He is being charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Reckless Driving

Felony Evading

Evading

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (With Injury)

Possession of Marijuana

No further details are available at this time.