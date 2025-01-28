Soddy Daisy Middle School Student Arrested For Threats Against School

On Monday, January 27, 2025, at approximately 5:00 PM, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) School Resource Deputy Unit was made aware of a threat directed toward Soddy Daisy Middle School.

The investigation revealed a faculty member at Soddy Daisy Middle School had been receiving threatening text messages from a local number since earlier this month.

Initially, the messages were not violent and were therefore not reported to law enforcement. However, on Monday, the texts escalated to violent threats targeting the school, prompting the faculty member to notify authorities.

During the course of their investigation, HCSO School Resource Deputies, working alongside Investigative Services Detectives, identified the 8th-grade suspect responsible for the threats, who later admitted to sending the messages.

The student is being charged in Juvenile Court for the following offenses:

Threat of Mass Violence on School Property or at a School-Related Activity (TCA 39-16-517)

Aggravated Stalking (TCA 39-17-315(c)(1)(D))

As this incident involves a juvenile, no further details are available at this time.