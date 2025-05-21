Suspect Arrested After HCSO Involved In Motorcycle Pursuit Into St. Elmo

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at approximately 12:20 pm, a patrol deputy observed a motorcycle with a bent license plate which obstructed the plate number traveling in the 1900 block of Cummings Highway.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop; however, the driver failed to comply, initiating a pursuit. The suspect attempted to evade deputies by cutting through several parking lots.

Upon reentering St. Elmo Avenue, he lost control of the motorcycle after driving through a wet area on the roadway and laid the bike down.

The suspect then fled on foot, but pursuing deputies were faster and he was quickly apprehended.

The driver, later identified as Christopher McMahan, (Born 1983), had a backpack in his possession that contained a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with mushrooms and a syringe.

McMahan will be charged with the following:

Improper Display of Registration

Unlawful Removal of Registration

Felony & Misdemeanor Evading

Possession of Methamphetamine

Additional Charges Pending

McMahan was transported to a local hospital for medical review for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Upon release, he will be transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center for booking.