Suspect Arrested After Making Threats Against Judge, Criminal Justice Officials

On January 17, 2026, the HCSO was notified that the Chattanooga Police Department was investigating threats made against multiple members of the criminal justice system, including a judge.

Following a review of information obtained during the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Michael Pearson.

Members of the HCSO Criminal Warrants Unit, working in coordination with the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, located Pearson in Cleveland, Tennessee.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail, where he was booked on one count of Harassment and three counts of Retaliation for Past Actions.

The HCSO thanks the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force for their assistance in locating Pearson and the Chattanooga Police Department for their quick response, investigative efforts, and notification.