Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired At Vehicle Traveling On Rossville Ave

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested a suspect after officers working an extra job assignment heard gunfire early Sunday morning.

Officers in the area of the 1400 block of Rossville Avenue heard multiple gunshots around 2:57 a.m. on November 23, 2025 and moved toward the gunfire. They saw a man shooting at a vehicle. Officers detained the man, identified two others potentially involved, and secured the scene.

CPD’s Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. Investigators obtained evidence that another man had fired round(s) in the parking lot then got in a vehicle that sped off from the scene. That vehicle, occupied by the shooter and another person, later crashed in the 1400 block of Magnolia Street.

The shooter that fled and crashed was identified as 25-year-old Joshua Maddox. Investigators also learned that the 31-year-old detained at the scene fired several shots toward Maddox as he fled. During this exchange of gunfire, a CPD officer also discharged his weapon. No injuries were reported.

Per department policy, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office was notified, and officers at the scene were placed on administrative leave.

CPD’s Homicide Unit has charged Joshua Maddox (01/08/2000) with Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a Weapon While Intoxicated. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. The man who was detained was not charged.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.