Suspect Arrested, Charged With First Degree Murder In Recent Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) has charged a suspect in connection with the August 17, 2025, homicide in the 3200 block of Brainerd Road.

Alex Juwan Stallion, age 27, is charged with First Degree Murder and is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the CPD Fugitive Unit and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

