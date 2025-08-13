HCSO Swiftwater Rescue Team Conducts Joint Rescue Operation in East Ridge

Late Tuesday evening, several storms and flash flooding affected parts of Hamilton County resulting in a State of Emergency being declared in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Swiftwater Rescue Team, comprised of deputies and personnel from Emergency Management (HCEMA), joined with Swiftwater Rescue technicians with the Catoosa County Fire Department and East Ridge Fire and Police personnel to rescue residents trapped by rising flood waters in the 1600 block of Maxwell Street in East Ridge.

The occupants of three houses were not able to leave their homes due to rising flood waters and swiftwater rescue personnel helped assist them into inflatable boats to safety.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Swiftwater Rescue Team was recently created to respond to water-related emergencies throughout Hamilton County and regionally.