The HCSO Sadly Announces The Death Of Deputy Landon Faulkner

Sheriff Austin Garrett, Chief Deputy Spencer Daniels, and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are greatly saddened to announce the death of Deputy Landon Faulkner.

Deputy Faulkner was involved in a serious collision on Highway 111, where he collided with a disabled vehicle in a travel lane on Wednesday evening, and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Faulkner began working for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022, after serving as both a deputy and corrections deputy in Grundy County for almost three years. He also graduated from the Knoxville Police Department’s Explore Cadet program in 2017.

Please join us as we keep the deputy’s family, friends, and colleagues in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.