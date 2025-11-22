Two HCSO Deputies Involved In Shooting At Highway 58 Gas Station

On Saturday, November 22, 2025, at approximately midnight, two sheriff’s deputies were involved in a deputy-involved shooting at a gas station located at the corner of Highway 58 and Murray Hills Drive.

The two deputies involved in the incident were uninjured and one suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

As is standard procedure, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp has directed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct an inquiry into the facts of this morning’s deputy-involved shooting. Those findings will be shared with General Wamp once they have completed their inquiry.

As per policy, the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. Any additional details or information related to this incident will be released from the TBI.

Any further questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.