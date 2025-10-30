Two Killed In Two Vehicle Crash On North Moore Road, Driver Arrested

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities and one person arrested on DUI charges.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on October 29, 2025, CPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N Moore Road for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

The Chattanooga Police Department’s Traffic/DUI Unit responded to conduct the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate an Infiniti QX60 was traveling north on N Moore Road when a Hyundai Tucson turned left onto the roadway from Golfview Drive. The Infiniti struck the Tucson, pushing both vehicles onto the southbound side of N Moore Road.

The driver, a 54-year-old male and the 55-year-old female passenger in the Hyundai were transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS. They were later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Infiniti, 28-year-old Tai-Rique Floyd, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. Floyd is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, DUI, and other traffic violations.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.