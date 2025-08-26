Woman Charged With Aggravated Child Abuse After Incident At CGLA

On the morning of Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the School Resource Deputy assigned to the Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy responded to the school office for the report of a student being struck by their mother’s vehicle in the school parking lot.

According to school staff, the student arrived at the principal’s office visibly upset and disclosed that the mother, later identified as Misty Sue Coleman, became angry after the child missed the school bus. While exiting the vehicle, the student stated the mother accelerated before the child was fully outside, striking the victim’s right ankle and driving away from campus without stopping.

Deputies reviewed school surveillance footage which corroborated the victim’s account. The video showed the student partially exiting the rear passenger side before the vehicle accelerated, striking the child and leaving the scene with the door still open.

Following the investigation, Misty Sue Coleman was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse or Neglect.

This case remains under investigation and as it pertains to a juvenile, no additional details are available.