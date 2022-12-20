Police Escort Helps Deliver Presents And Joy Around Chattanooga

A police-escorted caravan took to the streets of Chattanooga to deliver more than 1,000 gifts donated by Unum to local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults.

Through their Seasonal Gifts for Partnership campaign, Unum employees adopted more than 270 local adults and children in need this holiday season through one of Partnership’s community programs. With personalized wish lists from Partnership clients, Unum employees purchased and hand-wrapped each requested gift.

This is the 23rd year Unum organized the gift delivery, including a shuttle full of Unum employees and two Armstrong Relocation trucks filled with wrapped presents and toys.

“Unum is consistently one of our greatest contributors during the holiday season,” said Partnership CEO Kevin Hyde. “Their recurring and direct impact is such a reflection of their genuine care for our community’s families, children, adults and seniors.”

In the upcoming weeks, Partnership staff will hand-deliver Unum’s presents to clients affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, poverty or another hardship. Benefitting clients are involved with Partnership’s deaf services, elder support services, stability support services or victim support services.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year as it allows our team to work together to make the holidays a little brighter for some of our neighbors in need,” said Liz Ahmed, Unum’s executive vice president of people and communications.

Local businesses or individuals interested in giving back to a neighbor this holiday season can purchase items from Partnership’s Amazon charity lists at linktr.ee/partnershipwishlists or make an impactful financial donation to Partnership at partnershipfca.com/donate.

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults is a community impact non-profit agency that has been empowering people to build better lives through counseling, crisis intervention, prevention and education programs for 145 years. Last year, our agency served nearly 8,000 people in the Tennessee Valley area. Partnership is accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Services for Families and Children, Inc. For more information, visit partnershipfca.com