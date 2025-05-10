Chattanooga Police Request Public Assistance With Interstate 24 Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in relation to the homicide that occurred on Interstate 24 on May 4.

As CPD's Homicide Unit continues their investigation, we are asking for anyone that was traveling in the area of Rossville Boulevard and/or Interstate 24 Eastbound on May 4 between the hours of 2:45 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., who may have observed vehicles driving erratically, road rage, or any other suspicious activity, to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.

If you were traveling in the aforementioned area and have in-car camera footage, please upload the video to CPD's Community Portal.

You can remain anonymous.

CPD's Community Portal Link: https://chattanoogapd.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/homicideinterstate24eb

