Police Seek Public Cold Case Assistance In Identifying 1999 Jane Doe Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department and the Office of the Hamilton County Medical Examiner are releasing new information in the investigation into the 1999 homicide of an unidentified female whose remains were found in a creek along Cannon Avenue, closely paralleling Interstate 24.

They are asking the public, near and far, for assistance in identifying her.

On March 29, 1999, a brush and garbage cleanup crew discovered the body of a partially clothed adult female near the 2500 block of Cannon Avenue. This area runs close to Interstate 24 between the North and South Rossville Boulevard exits, leaving open the possibility that the victim may not be from the Chattanooga/Hamilton County area. The victim's death was ruled a homicide caused by ligature strangulation.

At the time of discovery, the victim was believed to be Caucasian. However, many years later, new DNA analysis conducted through advanced testing revealed that the victim was of mixed race: approximately 80% African American and European ancestry.

This development prompted a renewed investigative effort, including a new facial reconstruction created by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Age, measurements, and other information are best estimates.

Updated Victim Description:

Female, mixed race (African American/European ancestry)

Age estimation: 30 to 45 years old

Height: approx 5'4"

Weight: approx 130 lbs

Hair: dark brown or possibly black

Additional Identifiers:

All front teeth are missing and remaining teeth are in poor condition

Evidence of an abscess in the lower left jaw prior to death

Possible bowlegged gait

Multiple healed fractures, including: both feet, left pinky finger, right first rib, and nose

Clothing:

Red shorts (size 18/20)

Red ponytail holder

Rubber band on left wrist

The Doe Network indicates that she possibly died months before her body was discovered. Her NamUs profile indicates approximately one month. No matching missing persons reports were found for the Chattanooga/Hamilton County area at the time so she could be from anywhere.

The Chattanooga Police Department asks anyone who recognizes the updated facial reconstruction or has information about this victim to please call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. Tipsters can remain anonymous.