7th Annual Statewide Women’s Policy Conference Coming To Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Mayor’s Council for Women is proud to announce that registration is now open for the 7th Annual Statewide Women’s Policy Conference, set to take place on Thursday, February 6, and Friday, February 7, 2025, at The Westin Chattanooga.

This year’s conference will be held in honor of Dr. Carol Berz, the late Chairwoman of the Statewide Women’s Policy Conference and a founding member of the Mayor’s Council for Women. Dr. Berz’s legacy of tireless advocacy and dedication to equity, justice, and opportunity for all women will be a guiding light for this year’s event.

“The annual Statewide Women’s Policy Conference is a powerful opportunity to unite voices and amplify solutions that create a more equitable future for women across Tennessee,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “As we come together this year, we also celebrate the incredible legacy of Dr. Carol Berz, whose vision and passion shaped this conference into the impactful event it is today.”

This year’s conference will bring together women from across Tennessee and the region to address critical policy issues impacting health, safety, economic mobility, and leadership opportunities for women and girls. The event will include keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and panel discussions, offering attendees practical tools and opportunities to connect with leaders and changemakers focused on advancing equity.

Dr. Berz often described the annual convening as “more than an event, but a catalyst for change.” Her vision will continue to inspire attendees as they work together to create a brighter, more equitable future for all women and girls.

Conference registration is open now, and space is limited. To register, visit the conference website.

For more information about the conference, including partnership opportunities and Sister Fund scholarships, visit the conference website at cha.city/mcwconference. Conference schedules, speakers, and other information will also be posted on the conference website as announced.

WHO: Chattanooga Mayor’s Council for Women

WHAT: 7th Annual Statewide Women’s Policy Conference

WHERE: The Westin Chattanooga, 801 Pine St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

WHEN: Thursday, February 6 - Friday, February 7, 2025

REGISTER: cha.city/mcwconference

For more information about the MCW, visit councilforwomen.chattanooga.gov.