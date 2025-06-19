A Number Of New Laws Set To Take Effect Across Tennessee On July 1st

Summer is here, and for Tennessee residents that not only means warmer days and (hopefully) a nice vacation, but also it means it's time for a swath of new laws to go into effect on July 1st across the state.

To make it easier, we've broken down all the new laws into several categories ranging from Alcohol and Public Safety through Consumer and Traffic Enforcement.

SUMMER / ALCOHOL SAFETY / JULY 4

Online boating license tests: Allows citizens to take the boating safety exam online by eliminating the monitoring requirement.

Previously, citizens were required to take the exam in-person, usually at a local library, under the supervision of a proctor.

Online testing expands access for rural Tennesseans and provides a flexible solution for those who work during standard business hours

Tennessee law requires anyone operating a personal watercraft or motorboat born after Jan. 1, 1989, to have a TWRA-issued Boating Safety Education Certificate or a NASBLA-approved boating safety certificate if they are visiting from another state.

Good Samaritan Law Expansion: Extends immunity protections to individuals who seek medical care for themselves or others in the event of a suspected alcohol overdose. Expanding the current Good Samaritan Law for drug overdoses.

Extends immunity protections for alcohol-related misdemeanors like public intoxication, and those involving individuals under the age of 21, such as providing or purchasing alcohol for minors and selling alcohol or beer to minors.

The bill was brought to Rudder by a University of Tennessee alumna who lost her 18-year-old brother after an alcohol overdose at a party. His friends were afraid they would get in trouble if they called for help since they were underage drinking.

With an estimated 2,200 alcohol overdose deaths annually in the U.S., the law aims to improve emergency response and save lives, especially for teens and underage adults, by removing legal deterrents.

Increased accountability for impaired drivers: This new law lowers the minimum alcohol concentration (BAC) in a person’s blood to be considered aggravated vehicular homicide or assault from 0.20 percent to 0.15 percent.

· Aggravated vehicular assault constitutes a Class C felony in Tennessee, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

· Aggravated vehicular homicide is a Class A felony, punishable by up to 60 years in prison.

· One in three fatal crashes in Tennessee involves a person driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, costing the lives of 441 people in 2023.

· Rep. Gant, the sponsor of the bill, was critically injured in a crash caused by a drunk driver in 2022

Honoring America’s Founding Principles: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness:

In recognition of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, the General Assembly passed a resolution designating three commemorative months to celebrate the nation’s core founding principles. This begins in 2025 and it will be a permanent designation

These observances are designed to inspire reflection, civic pride, and renewed appreciation for the values that shaped our country: June – "Celebration of Life" Month, July – "Celebration of Liberty" Month, August – "Pursuit of Happiness" Month

These designations serve as a meaningful tribute to our shared American heritage and a reminder of the principles that continue to guide our state and nation.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Protecting children from hemp-derived products: Protects children from hemp-derived cannabinoid products by creating a minimum sentence of 48 consecutive hours in a county jail or workhouse and a fine of not less than $500 for people convicted of selling or distributing the products, including THC gummies, to people under 21.