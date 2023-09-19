Application Pick-Up For Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Begins October 2

The Office of Family Empowerment will host a drive-thru application pick-up event to kick off the 2023-2024 fiscal year of The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This program provides assistance for income-eligible Hamilton County families to help meet rising home energy costs.

“LIHEAP is a valuable benefit for so many families in our community, helping to ease the burden of rising home energy costs and alleviating some of the strain on family budgets,” said Rachel Howard, Director of The Office of Family Empowerment. “We encourage anyone in Hamilton County who meets eligibility requirements to apply.”

This program requires each household to meet established income requirements. The upcoming LIHEAP program runs from October 1, 2023 - September 30, 2024, and residents can only apply once a year. Residents will have the opportunity to pick up an application at the drive-thru event.

As The Office of Family Empowerment staff prepares for the new LIHEAP year, 2022-2023 applications will no longer be accepted after September 15. Applications can be turned in at the main office located at 6098 Debra Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411. The office will be closed to clients from Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29.

Drive-Thru Application Pick-Up Event:

When: Monday, October 2nd, Tuesday October, 3rd, and Wednesday, October 4th

Where: 6098 Debra Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411

Time: 8 AM - 4 PM

Once the Drive-Thru Pick-Up Application Event concludes, all applications will be available throughout the year, at the main office, online, and by mail.