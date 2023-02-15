Area Women Gather To Celebrate The 110th Anniversary Of The Women’s Suffrage March

On March 3, 1913, more than 5,000 women from across the country gathered in Washington, DC to demand the right to vote.

110 years later, more than 300 women are commemorating the ratification of the 19th amendment by hosting a Women’s Suffrage March in Chattanooga on Friday, March 3.

“We are hosting the Women’s Suffrage Reenactment March to celebrate the hard won achievements of the courageous leaders who played a vital role in ensuring that all women earned the right to vote—because of them, we can,” said Amy R. Davis, President of the Chattanooga Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “We are encouraging women and girls from all ages and ethnicities to take an hour out of their afternoon to observe this momentous milestone by marching with us.”

Women will meet on the lawn of the Hamilton County Court House located at 625 E. Georgia Avenue and begin the procession down Georgia Avenue towards Miller Park promptly at noon. A formal 30-minute program will be hosted at Miller Park beginning at 12:30 pm.

For more information about 110th Anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage March, please contact 423.364.8349 or email chattalum.socialaction@gmail.com

The110th Anniversary Women’s Suffrage Reenactment March is organized by Chattanooga Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Chattanooga and City of Chattanooga.