ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For The Upcoming Chattanooga City Elections

ArtsBuild announces its 2025 Arts Voter Guide as Chattanooga voters prepare to go to the polls on March 4th.

The arts employ thousands of people in the city, contribute nearly $200 million to the local economy, and add to the quality of life for all of the city’s residents.

The guide, developed as part of ArtsBuild’s ongoing Arts Advocacy efforts, is designed to inform voters about where Chattanooga’s Mayoral and City Council candidates stand on issues that impact the city’s vibrant nonprofit arts and culture sector. Candidates answered a variety of questions about the arts, ranging from funding to access.

“The Arts Voter Guide is a tool for citizens who are passionate about the arts,” said ArtsBuild President James McKissic. “Our goal is to provide voters with the information they need to make informed decisions, and ultimately, support candidates who are committed to fostering an inclusive and thriving arts ecosystem in Chattanooga.”

As part of its mission to build stronger communities through the arts, ArtsBuild serves Chattanooga and Hamilton County by supporting the nonprofit arts community and advocating for arts education and access. This Arts Voter Guide is an essential resource for voters who care about the future of the arts in Chattanooga.

The guide serves as a comprehensive, nonpartisan resource for voters, reflecting ArtsBuild’s commitment to supporting the growth of the arts and culture sector.

The Arts Voter Guide is available now on the ArtsBuild website, where voters can easily access candidates’ responses and learn more about their positions on arts-related issues.