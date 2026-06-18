Ballots Approved, Hamilton County Early Voting Sites Set For August 6th Election

The Hamilton County Election Commission has approved the ballots and early voting sites for the August 6th State and Federal Primary and County General Election.

When voters cast their ballots during this cycle, they’ll be able to choose between a Republican and Democrat ballot for the State and Federal Primary races. Each of these ballots will also include the County General Election races. Voters can also request a General ballot, which will include only the County General Election races.

The Early Voting sites will remain the same for August 6th as they were for the May 5th election. The locations include:

Election Commission Office, 700 River Terminal Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hixson Community Center, 5401 School Drive, Hixson. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center, 1010 North Moore Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chestnut Hall at the Commons, 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Harrison Center (Old Harrison Elementary), 5637 Highway 58, Harrison. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Soddy Daisy Community Center, 190 Depot Street, Soddy Daisy. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote is set for July 7th. The Early Voting period runs from Friday, July 17th to Saturday, August 1st. Polling places on Thursday, August 6th will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.