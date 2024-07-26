Chattamatters Launches Nonpartisan Voter Guide Ahead Of Aug. 1 Elections

At a time when the presidential election is receiving most of the attention, Chattamatters, an online guide to civic life and community in Hamilton County created by The Enterprise Center, has launched a nonpartisan Voter Guide to increase voter awareness and turnout for the August 1, 2024 election.

The site provides two kinds of information:

General information about the election, including personalized sample ballots, and Candidate information, so voters can make informed decisions.

Information on each candidate was compiled by questionnaire, so each candidate could represent themselves however they saw fit.

Website users can learn about important topics, including the difference between primary and general elections, where and when to vote, and how to check registration status.

The FAQs page even has a “friendly reminder” form so users can have a reminder emailed to them on Election Day with their personalized voter information.

“Voting is not only a civic duty, but an opportunity to make a real difference in the world," said Monique Kuykendoll Quarterman, Chief Executive Officer of The Enterprise Center. “I’m proud that the Chattamatters team has produced such a valuable public asset and believe it will inform and motivate people – especially young people – to exercise their right to shape the future.”

The Enterprise Center is a non-profit economic development partner of the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County and the State of Tennessee uniting people, organizations and technology to build an advanced and inclusive future for the region.

With a focus on equity, collaboration, economic mobility and Smart City innovation, TEC accomplishes its mission through four core areas: Community Connectivity and Digital Equity; Smart Community Technology and Research; the Innovation Ecosystem and Workforce Development; and Civic Engagement and Storytelling.