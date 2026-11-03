It's Election Day As Chattanooga And Hamilton County Voters Head To The Polls

It's Election Day across the United States, and local voters head to the polls across Hamilton County today from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Voters must cast their ballot at their designated polling location on Election Day.

On election night, first results are expected around 8:30 pm with the last results around 11:00 pm. Live results will be posted at elect.hamiltontn.gov.

Polling Place Locator & Sample Ballots

Voters can verify their assigned polling site and preview sample ballots online at voterlookup.hamiltontn.gov.

A complete directory of Hamilton County polling sites is available at elect.hamiltontn.gov/EDPoll.aspx.

Identification Requirements

Voters must present a valid state or federal government-issued photo ID (e.g., TN driver’s license or TN Dept. of Safety ID). Expired photo IDs issued by these providers remain acceptable.

Tips for Voting

Avoiding Peak Hours: Peak voting hours typically occur during the early morning, lunch hour, and after 5:00 PM. Mid-morning and mid-afternoon generally offer shorter wait times. Elderly voters, voters with disabilities, and pregnant voters may request to be moved to the front of the line.

Campaign-Free Zones

Polling locations and the 100-foot boundary surrounding entrances are campaign-free zones. Campaign materials and attire are prohibited within this perimeter.