Chattanooga Housing Authority Receives $50m CNI Grant From HUD

Chattanooga Housing Authority’s One Westside, formerly known as Westside Evolves, confirmed today they are one of six programs across the nation selected for the highly competitive Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The $50M grant will support Westside’s Transformation Plan which will redevelop Chattanooga’s oldest public housing community. The Chattanooga Housing Authority was joined in the planning effort by the City of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Design Studio.

Planning efforts began four years ago in the midst of the pandemic leading the planning team to deploy unusual tactics to engage residents in planning the future for their community. More than 82% of the residents in the Westside participated in the initial planning process with a second round of survey work occurring last fall. Throughout the planning process, more than 60 resident meetings occurred to provide updates and gather information.

One of the first priorities for the community was the James A. Henry School, which will soon become a community hub. The school was built in 1937 and named after Chattanooga’s first African American principal. While the building is no longer a school, it is central to the future of the neighborhood. CHA’s Board of Commissioners recently passed a resolution that will provide $14.5 million in Phase I funding for the James A. Henry Community Hub. The funds were used to leverage commitments of over $23 million from community and philanthropic organizations, with construction beginning immediately. Come Fall 2025, the community hub will welcome 117 Head Start students, which is an increase of more that 40 seats that were at the City’s Youth and Family Development (YFD) Center.

One Westside’s Transformation Plan also called for the demolition of the YFD Center to allow for construction of the first housing units in a “build first” model that will provide one-for-one replacement for housing. The plan incorporated a variety of housing options and styles rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. The plan met the residents’ desires to have options allowing them to live in senior-only buildings, family-friendly units, and ADA compliant units, allowing them to remain in a community many have called home for multiple generations. The transformation plan went through multiple votes by the Chattanooga City Council, Hamilton County Commission, Industrial Development Board, and the Regional Planning Agency.

The Westside team praised U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann who has been a long-time supporter of the project. They said, “We’re grateful for Congressman Fleischmann and his staff. They’ve worked tirelessly on this project for many years. They’ve been responsive to our needs and provided guidance along the way.”

They added, “The CNI grant award is a major investment in Chattanooga’s oldest public housing community. The doors that will open from this investment will in many instances, lead to the end of generational poverty.”

“This is a historic day for a special part of our community. I ran a business in this area, which used to be an economic hub for thousands of Chattanoogans employed at the plants and mills along the river,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “What should be an engine of our city’s prosperity instead became a rusted out shell. That’s why revitalizing this area and lifting up the folks who call the Westside home has been a huge priority of my administration. With the help of this grant and the revenue generated by The Bend, we’re going to fundamentally transform this neighborhood for the better, continuing to provide affordable housing for its current residents and creating additional housing to help fight the national affordable housing crisis.”

CHA Board of Commission Chair Jim Levine noted, “The $50 Million CNI grant provides a critical investment that, along with TIF funds and matching dollars from businesses and philanthropic partners, will lead to additional investments totaling $1 Billion for Chattanooga's Westside community. This is an exciting day not only for residents of the Westside community, but for all of Chattanooga. I cannot wait to watch the Westside's evolution into a more wonderful place for its residents and the residents of the entire city to work, play and live. I am thankful to HUD and especially to the staff of the Chattanooga Housing Authority for all the blood, sweat and tears they invested to make this happen.”

CHA Executive Director Betsy McCright shared that work in the Westside will begin immediately. “Our board of commissioners passed a resolution authorizing work to begin on the James A. Henry Hub before we knew that the HUD dollars were going to be awarded. The commission knew that we had to begin construction immediately to meet deadlines to provide space for 117 Head Start students in 2025. The HUD award will continue the momentum we’ve been experiencing and will transform the community for future generations. We’re extremely grateful and energized as One Westside becomes a reality.”