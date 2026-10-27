Chattanooga Launches Litter Cleanup Initiative And Loose-Leaf Collection

The City of Chattanooga Public Works Department will roll out expanded litter reduction operations alongside its annual loose-leaf collection season starting Monday, November 2nd.

The litter initiative advances priorities outlined in June by Administrator Jerramy Wood, focusing on neighborhood cleanliness, waterway protection, and public education:

Keep Chattanooga Beautiful : Aligning all municipal litter control efforts under the Keep Chattanooga Beautiful brand.

: Aligning all municipal litter control efforts under the Keep Chattanooga Beautiful brand. Waterway & Stormwater Protection : Siting and permitting five litter booms across city watersheds, and installing 20 litter interceptors inside catch basins throughout business districts and residential areas.

: Siting and permitting five litter booms across city watersheds, and installing 20 litter interceptors inside catch basins throughout business districts and residential areas. Encampment Cleanups : Continued coordination with the Homeless Initiatives Division and City Wide Services to remediate abandoned encampments.

: Continued coordination with the Homeless Initiatives Division and City Wide Services to remediate abandoned encampments. Partnerships : Continued partnerships with non-profits such as Green Steps and Water Ways to conduct community cleanups that are fun, safe, and sustainable.

: Continued partnerships with non-profits such as Green Steps and Water Ways to conduct community cleanups that are fun, safe, and sustainable. New equipment: Purchase of 4 vacuum trucks and 4 dedicated crew trucks exclusively dedicated to pick up litter along neighborhood routes and respond to litter 311 service request.

Simultaneously, seasonal loose-leaf collection begins November 2nd with high-capacity vacuum trucks operating in two phases:

Phase 1 (Nov. 2nd-Early Dec.) : Vacuum crews will process individual resident Service Requests.

: Vacuum crews will process individual resident Service Requests. Phase 2 (Mid Dec.-April 2nd, 2027): Crews transition to a structured, four-zone sweep across the entire city until the season concludes on April 2nd.

Please separate piles from bagged yard waste, brush, and bulk trash. Pile leaves on the curb- never in active traffic lanes or blocking fire hydrants and never rake leaves over storm drains or catch basins to prevent street flooding. To submit a leaf pickup request, please call 311 and/or download the CHA311 app.