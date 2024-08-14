Chattanooga Mayor Kelly And Staff To Host Open Office Hours August 30

Mayor Tim Kelly is encouraging Chattanoogans to register for the mayor’s open office hours, which will take place at Avondale Community Center on August 30th from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Attendees who make an appointment will be able to meet Mayor Kelly and participate in a one-on-one meeting with a member of his staff.

“One of the pillars of One Chattanooga is our commitment to providing responsive and effective local government, and direct conversation with Chattanoogans is an important part of that work,” said Mayor Kelly.

“In the past, these conversations have helped us identify and solve real problems in our community. I encourage everyone to sign up and give us direct input about what city government can improve in Chattanooga.”

Chattanoogans can sign up by going to cha.city/officehours.

Slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and a member of the mayor’s staff will personally contact each constituent prior to the event to confirm and schedule their participation.