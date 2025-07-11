Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly To Hold Open Office Hours On Thursday, July 31

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will hold open office hours with constituents by appointment on Thursday, July 31.

“Our residents are the best source of insight we have,” Kelly said. “These Open Office Hours are an opportunity for us to hear directly from the people we serve. Every conversation shapes how we lead, where we invest, and how we grow as a city.”

WHAT: Chattanooga residents can sign up for one-on-one appointments with the mayor at cha.city/officehours. Appointments are 20 minutes at length and must be requested ahead of time.

Slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and a member of the mayor’s staff will personally contact each constituent prior to the event to confirm their participation.

Unfortunately, due to capacity, not every request will result in an appointment.

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 101 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402.